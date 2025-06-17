Canada to provide $1.5 billion in aid to Ukraine and imposes new sanctions against Russia

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared new sanctions against Russia and military aid to Ukraine.

He made the announcement during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 summit.

According to him, the restrictions were imposed against a number of individuals, more than 40 organizations in Russia and abroad that are trying to contribute to circumventing sanctions, and more than 200 vessels from the shadow fleet.

Carney also said that Canada will provide Ukraine with new military assistance to defend against Russia.

"We are providing additional military assistance, drones, helicopters, ammunition, over 2 billion Canadian dollars ($1.5 billion) directly to Ukraine. And we are also distributing the next tranche of the loan, based on frozen Russian assets, also over 2 billion Canadian dollars," Carney said.

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Canada has provided $8 billion in aid to Ukraine, equivalent to €5.2 billion. The money has gone towards financial, humanitarian, and military assistance.

