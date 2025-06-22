Ukrainian journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko released in Russia — he had been detained since 2021

On June 22, the Russian Federation released Ukrainian journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko, who had been detained since 2021.

"For more than four years, Vladyslav has been arbitrarily punished for a crime he did not commit. He has paid too high a price for exposing the truth about what was happening in Russian-occupied Crimea," said the CEO of Radio Liberty Steve Capus.

Vladislav Yesipenko after his release from a Russian prison on June 22. «Радіо Вільна Європа»/ «Радіо Свобода»

Yesypenko was a freelance correspondent for Radio Liberty. The Russian FSB reported his detention on March 16, 2021. He was suspected of allegedly preparing terrorist attacks. He was allegedly found with explosives, and the Ukrainian himself was allegedly collecting information in the interests of Ukraineʼs special services.

The journalist denied these accusations. In addition, he claimed to have been tortured: electric shocks were applied to various parts of his body, he was severely beaten, and he was threatened with death by hanging in his cell. All this was done to force him to confess his guilt. In February 2022, a Russian occupation court in Crimea sentenced Yesypenko to six years in prison.

In September 2023, the European Union imposed sanctions against six people in Crimea who violated the rights of Ukrainian journalist Vladyslav Yesypenko.

