Discussions between G7 leaders over dinner had little impact on US President Donald Trumpʼs position on imposing tougher sanctions against Russia.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.

Publicly during the summit in Canada, Trump stated that sanctions were costing the US a lot of money, and repeated these arguments during the dinner.

However, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carneyʼs statement following the summit is expected to emphasize support for US-led peace initiatives and note that Ukraine has demonstrated readiness for a ceasefire, while Russia has not. The statement is also expected to emphasize the need to continue pressure on Moscow through sanctions.

At the G7 summit, which took place from June 15 to 17 in Canada, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky planned to meet Donald Trump in person. However, the meeting did not take place — the US president left the summit early on the night of June 17 and, returning to Washington, convened a meeting with the national security team regarding the situation in the Middle East.

