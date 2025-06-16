Axios: Trump and Zelensky to meet at G7 summit in Canada

The US and Ukrainian Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky plan to meet at the G7 summit in Canada.

Axios reports this, citing a White House representative.

This is the first meeting between President Zelensky and Trump since their conversation at the Vatican in April 2025. Then, at the funeral of Pope Francis, they spoke for about 15 minutes.

One Ukrainian official involved in the summit preparations said that hopes for a strong statement of support for Ukraine had faded. Instead, only a friendly meeting between Trump and Zelensky would be a success for Kyiv.

In addition to Zelensky, Trump will meet in person with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. The summit will focus on the escalation between Iran and Israel, US tariffs, and the war in Ukraine.

The last time Canada hosted the summit, in 2018, Trump walked out. He called then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “very dishonest and weak” and instructed the U.S. delegation to withdraw its approval of the final communique.

So this time, Canada has abandoned the idea of a traditional joint communiqué. Instead, it will publish a summary, hoping to contain a diplomatic disaster and preserve interaction with the United States, Reuters notes.

