Zelensky and Trump met before the Popeʼs funeral. They will hold another meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the US President Donald Trump before the funeral of Pope Francis, which is currently taking place in the Vatican.

Sky News reports this, citing sources.

The presidents agreed to hold further talks after the ceremony. They are now both present at the farewell to Pope Francis.

Details of the meeting and what the leaders discussed are still unknown, but it is the first time Zelensky and Trump have met since a meeting at the White House in late February 2025, when they publicly clashed.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

What is happening between Ukraine and the USA?

The last few months have been turbulent for relations between Ukraine and the United States. After a high-profile dispute between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House, the United States suspended arms supplies and intelligence sharing with Ukraine. Intelligence sharing was later resumed when Ukraine immediately agreed to a temporary ceasefire.

Since then, Washington has been actively negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, but a true full ceasefire is still in sight. Kyiv has already agreed to stop fighting in the Black Sea and not to attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day truce. Moscow, in turn, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it would implement the Black Sea agreements only after Western sanctions are lifted.

Western media often write about the peace plan currently being developed by the United States, Ukraine, European allies, and Russia.