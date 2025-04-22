WP: The US to propose recognizing Crimea as Russian and freezing front line during meeting in London

The American side will propose recognizing the illegally annexed Crimea as part of the Russian Federation and freezing the front line within the framework of a peace agreement as early as April 23. The US will put forward such conditions during a meeting with European partners in London.

This is reported by The Washington Post.

According to the publication, within the framework of the agreements, Moscow must stop hostilities in Ukraine precisely when its army has an advantage on the front — both in terms of the number of troops and in weapons.

An adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Kyiv agrees with some of Washingtonʼs ideas, but not with others. An anonymous Western official called the US pressure on Ukraine "staggering". According to WP sources, due to the increasingly public disappointment of the Donald Trump administration with the pace of peace negotiations, Kyiv fears another deterioration in relations with the United States.

The allies are still waiting for security guarantees and reconstruction programs for Ukraine in exchange for possible territorial compromises. French, British and German negotiators intend to support Ukraineʼs position in London, The Washington Post writes.

European partners want to at least slow down the process of concluding an agreement that would allow the Kremlin to retain the occupied territories and get out of sanctions without making significant concessions in favour of Kyiv.

Earlier, Bloomberg news agency reported that the US is ready to recognize Crimea as Russian as part of a future peace agreement. According to Bloomberg, Ukraineʼs desire to join NATO will not be discussed.

Ceasefire negotiations

Washington is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, but a true ceasefire is still in sight. Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day truce. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it would implement the Black Sea agreements only after Western sanctions are lifted.

The New York Post reported on April 19 that the US wants to agree on the terms of a full and comprehensive ceasefire in London next week, followed by talks with Moscow. According to the publication, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told US officials that Kyiv “90%” supports” President Trump’s peace plan, which US officials presented to him during meetings in Paris.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense later denied that Kyiv had "90% agreed" with the US peace plan.

According to Bloomberg, the American side in Paris presented to the allies a proposal for a settlement in Ukraine, which includes conditions for a cessation of hostilities and easing of sanctions against Russia. This proposal would effectively freeze the war, and the Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russia would remain under Moscowʼs control, the publicationʼs sources said.

Marco Rubio said after meeting with allies in Paris that the United States could end its mediation efforts in Ukraine in a matter of days if it does not see clear signs of a peace deal. Trump confirmed his words the same day.

