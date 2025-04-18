Bloomberg: The US presented a proposal to allies for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia — it provides for the easing of sanctions

The United States has presented its allies with proposals for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. It includes defining the conditions for a cessation of hostilities and easing sanctions against Moscow in the event of a lasting ceasefire.

Bloomberg reports this, citing sources.

According to European officials, the outlines of the American plan were discussed during meetings in Paris on April 17.

This proposal would effectively freeze the war, and the Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russia would remain under Moscowʼs control, the interlocutors said. Ukraineʼs aspirations to join NATO would also not be discussed.

One of the interlocutors said that the plans, which need to be further discussed with Kyiv, will not be a final settlement and that European allies will not recognize the occupied territories as Russian. The sources stressed that the talks will be fruitless unless the Kremlin agrees to cease hostilities and that it is crucial to provide Ukraine with security guarantees to secure any deal.

Ukraine has already agreed to a ceasefire, and its position is that Moscow must also agree to it before discussing other issues, Bloomberg reported. According to him, the Ukrainian delegationʼs task in Paris was to discuss how the ceasefire would be monitored, as well as the issue of a peacekeeping contingent.

