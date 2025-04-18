Secretary of State Rubio: The US could end peace efforts in Ukraine in a matter of days

The United States may end its mediation in establishing peace in Ukraine if it does not see clear signs of the possibility of reaching a peace agreement.

This was reported by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after a meeting with allies held in Paris on April 17.

This could happen in a matter of days. The US President Donald Trump, while still interested in reaching an agreement, has many other global priorities, Rubio added.

"Weʼre not going to continue this effort for weeks or months on end. So we need to figure out very quickly — and Iʼm talking about days — whether this is even possible in the coming weeks," the official said.

At the same time, he said that the issue of security guarantees from the US as part of any agreement was mentioned at the talks in Paris, but he did not provide any details, Reuters writes.

The US Secretary of State stressed that if both sides are “truly committed to peace”, then Washington is ready to help. If a peace deal cannot be reached, Trump will likely say, “We’re done.”

"This is not our war. We did not start it. The United States has been helping Ukraine for three years, and we want this war to end, but this is not our war," said Marco Rubio.

