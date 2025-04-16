Politico: The US Secretary of State and Trumpʼs special envoy to come to France for talks on Ukraine

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff will travel to France this week to discuss the war in Ukraine.
Politico writes about this, citing sources.
Rubio will meet with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, and Witkoff will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. In addition to Ukraine, Iran and US tariff policy will be important topics of discussion in France.
Witkoff has previously traveled to Russia several times to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rubio led the US delegation to talks with Russia in Saudi Arabia.
French President Macron himself, along with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, leads the so-called “Coalition of the Willing”. This is a grouping of international allies seeking to help end the fighting in Ukraine. Plans could include the deployment of a peacekeeping contingent by some European countries.
- The US is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, but a true ceasefire is still in sight. Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day truce. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it would implement agreements on the Black Sea only after Western sanctions are lifted.
- The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged that Russia is violating the partial ceasefire and warned the Russians against dragging out the peace process. The US President Donald Trump had previously promised to impose tough sanctions against Russia if it did so, but has not yet done so.
