Zelensky says calm at sea should start immediately after White House statements. However, Russia puts forward conditions

The agreements on calm at sea and the cessation of attacks on energy resources will take effect immediately after the publication of the relevant statements by the White House.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during a meeting with journalists.

"The Minister of Defense asked the American side when this could come into effect, and they believe that after the American side officially issues a statement, the decisions implemented in this document could begin," the president noted.

The President added that the Ukrainian delegation asked the US representatives when the agreement on silence on water and energy would come into effect. According to him, they answered as follows: "We believe that after Washington officially issues two statements, silence on water and silence on energy should come into effect."

However, the Kremlinʼs statement following the negotiations with the US states that the agreement on shipping safety will enter into force after the following conditions are met:

lifting sanctions on “Rossilgospbank” and some other financial institutions, connecting them to SWIFT;

lifting sanctions on Russian food producers and exporters and removing restrictions on the work of insurance companies with food cargoes;

lifting restrictions on port services and sanctions on Russian-flagged vessels involved in the trade in food and fertilizers.

What preceded

The previous round of talks between the Ukrainian and US delegations was held on March 11 in Jeddah. As a result, Ukraine agreed to an immediate temporary ceasefire — in exchange, Washington decided to resume aid and intelligence sharing. Volodymyr Zelensky said that a 30-day ceasefire would apply to the entire front line if Russia agreed to it.

On March 18, Trump spoke with Putin. They discussed, in particular, the 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States. Putin demanded that Ukraine stop the mobilization and rearmament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for this period. After the conversation, the parties reported that Putin allegedly supported the idea of a mutual refusal of the Russian Federation and Ukraine from attacks on energy infrastructure for 30 days.

Trump spoke with Zelensky on March 19. The US president shared with the Ukrainian leader the details of his conversation with Putin. Zelensky said he was ready to support the cessation of strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure.

