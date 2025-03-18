Prisoner exchange and stopping energy strikes. What Trump and Putin talked about

Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke with the US President Donald Trump on March 18. The topics of conversation included a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, a 30-day ceasefire, and an end to attacks on energy supplies.

This was reported by the Kremlin, as well as Trumpʼs press secretary Caroline Levitt.

The exchange is scheduled to take place on March 19 in a 175-by-175 format. The Kremlin noted that they will transfer to Ukraine, in particular, 23 seriously wounded Ukrainian servicemen who are being treated in Russian medical facilities.

The politicians also discussed the 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States. Putin demanded that Ukraine halt the mobilization and rearmament of the Armed Forces for this period.

The Kremlin stated that the key condition for "preventing escalation of the conflict" is a complete cessation of foreign military assistance and the provision of intelligence information to Ukraine.

During the conversation, they also discussed the idea of Ukraine and Russia mutually refraining from attacking energy infrastructure for 30 days. Putin “responded positively” to the proposal and “gave the appropriate order to the military”, the Kremlin claims.

“The leaders agreed that the movement towards peace would begin with a ceasefire on energy and infrastructure, as well as technical negotiations to implement a naval ceasefire in the Black Sea, a complete ceasefire, and permanent peace. These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East,” Levitt wrote.

The Kremlin also claims that politicians have agreed to begin negotiations to further work out the details of implementing the initiative regarding shipping safety in the Black Sea.

Levitt added that Trump and Putin emphasized in their conversation "the need to improve bilateral relations between the United States and Russia".

Trump and Putin also spoke about the Middle East. The parties discussed the need to stop the proliferation of strategic weapons and agreed that Iran "should never be able" to destroy Israel.

“Both leaders agreed that a future with improved bilateral relations between the United States and Russia has enormous benefits. This includes huge economic deals and geopolitical stability once peace is achieved,” Levitt concluded.

On March 11, negotiations between delegations from Ukraine and the United States took place in Saudi Arabia. As a result, Ukraine agreed to an immediate temporary ceasefire — in exchange, Washington decided to resume aid and intelligence sharing. Volodymyr Zelensky said that a 30-day ceasefire would apply to the entire front line if Russia agreed to it.

