The US resumes aid and intelligence sharing, and Ukraine has agreed to an immediate temporary ceasefire

The United States is immediately lifting the pause in intelligence sharing and restoring security assistance to Ukraine.

This was stated in a joint statement following the meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the United States on March 11 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

At the meeting, Ukraine agreed to accept the US proposal for an immediate temporary 30-day ceasefire. It could be implemented by mutual consent of the parties — if the Russian Federation accepts these conditions and also adheres to them. The United States will make it clear to Russia that reciprocity from the Russian Federation is the key to achieving peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky clarified that a 30-day ceasefire will apply to the entire front line if Russia agrees to it.

The Ukrainian and American delegations also discussed the importance of humanitarian efforts as part of the peace process, particularly during the ceasefire. This includes the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of detained civilians, and the return of forcibly displaced Ukrainian children.

The Ukrainian and US teams agreed to identify the composition of their negotiating teams and immediately begin negotiations to achieve a sustainable peace that will ensure Ukraineʼs long-term security. The US pledged to discuss specific proposals with Russian representatives.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian delegation once again emphasized that European partners should be involved in the peace process.

The US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky have agreed to conclude an agreement as soon as possible to develop Ukraineʼs critical mineral resources to strengthen Ukraineʼs economy and ensure its long-term prosperity and security.

What the US says after meeting with the Ukrainian delegation

After the meeting, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that “the ball is now in Russia’s court”. He said that Ukraine and the US took a “positive step” during today’s meeting, and he hopes that Russia will respond in kind.

"We hope that the Russians will say yes as soon as possible so that we can move on to the second phase of this, which is to have real negotiations (...) If they say no, then we will unfortunately learn what is the obstacle to peace," Rubio said.

Donald Trumpʼs national security adviser Mike Waltz said the Ukrainian delegation had made it clear that they shared the US presidentʼs vision for peace. He stressed that he would discuss this with his Russian counterpart "in the coming days".

The last few weeks have been turbulent for relations between Ukraine and the United States. After a high-profile dispute between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House, the United States suspended arms supplies and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

