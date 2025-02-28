Zelensky and Trump met. During the conversation about the ceasefire, the leaders took a raised tone (UPD)

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump met at the White House. This is the first meeting between the leaders of the United States and Ukraine since Donald Trump won the US presidential election. Today they are to sign an agreement on Ukrainian minerals.

Getty Images / «Babel'»







UPD: Trump and Zelensky began arguing and raised their voices during the conversation.

It all started with the words of the Ukrainian president about the need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees and actively include us in the negotiation process.

"You have no right to tell us what to do," Zelensky said.

Trump started talking about destroyed Ukrainian cities and the shortage of men in Ukraine. To which Zelensky responded that the American leader should come to Ukraine and check.

"You should be grateful. You donʼt have the cards in your hands," Trump said, once again recalling that the US allegedly gave Ukraine $350 million in aid.

The President of Ukraine replied that he "didnʼt come here to play cards".

President Zelensky also once again emphasized that Europe must be at the negotiating table.

According to him, the ceasefire proposed by Trump is not a solution. Ukraine will never simply accept a ceasefire without security guarantees, because Russia has violated such truces 25 times.