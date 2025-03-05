CIA Director confirms the US has suspended arms and Intelligence supply to Ukraine

CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed that the US has suspended arms supplies and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

His words are reported by a Fox News correspondent at the White House.

Ratcliffe noted that he looks forward to ending the pause and starting work with Ukraine towards peace after Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs appeal to the US President.

He was referring to the Ukrainian presidentʼs post in X, where he noted that Ukraine was ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible. And that the meeting with the US President Donald Trump "did not go as planned" — and this needs to be corrected.

Stopping aid to Ukraine

Bloomberg, citing its own sources, reported on March 4 that the US President Donald Trump has ordered the suspension of all military aid to Kyiv, including that currently on its way. This is supposedly to put pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky after their dispute in the Oval Office.

In the evening of the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to receive official information from the United States about the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.

After that, during his address to Congress, the US President Donald Trump did not announce the suspension of military aid to Ukraine. According to him, he received an “important letter” from Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump was referring to the aforementioned letter from the Ukrainian president, where he noted that Ukraine was ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible.

The WSJ reported that the military aid freeze will continue until Trump determines that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky supports peace talks with Russia. It is unclear whether Zelenskyʼs statement on Tuesday will be enough to convince Trump to restore US military aid to Ukraine, they said.

On February 28, the leaders of Ukraine and the United States met at the White House to sign a mineral agreement. But the meeting ended in a heated argument. Trump said that Zelensky was not ready for peace, after which the Ukrainian delegation had to leave the White House. World leaders supported Volodymyr Zelensky.

After that, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Zelensky should apologize to Trump for the incident. According to Rubio, Zelensky "turned the negotiations into a fiasco" and "became an antagonist".

