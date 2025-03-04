Bloomberg: Trump suspends all military aid to Ukraine, including that which is on the way

The US President Donald Trump has ordered a suspension of all military aid to Kyiv, increasing pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky after their dispute in the Oval Office.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing its own sources.

According to an anonymous senior US Defense Department official, the provision of military aid is being put on hold until Ukrainian officials demonstrate a “good faith commitment to peace”. The source also said that the administration will also review the aid to ensure it “contributes to resolving the conflict”.

Trumpʼs order applies to all US military equipment not currently in Ukraine, Bloomberg writes. This includes weapons being transported on planes and ships or waiting at transit sites in Poland.

The American leader allegedly instructed Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to carry out this order. It is not yet clear exactly how many US weapons these measures affect.

The decision goes beyond a simple funding cut, as it jeopardizes aid that is already being provided, Bloomberg adds. This applies to the supply of critical ammunition, guided multiple launch rocket systems, anti-tank weapons, etc. The termination of existing contracts with industry could also oblige Washington to pay compensation to companies that have already worked on orders.

On February 28, the leaders of Ukraine and the United States met at the White House to sign a mineral agreement. But the meeting ended in a heated argument. Trump said that Zelensky was not ready for peace, after which the Ukrainian delegation had to leave the White House. World leaders supported Volodymyr Zelensky.

After that, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Zelensky should apologize to Trump for the incident. According to Rubio, Zelensky "turned the negotiations into a fiasco" and "became an antagonist".

The NYT later wrote that the Trump Administration may end all military support for Kyiv, including intelligence sharing and training of the Ukrainian military.

