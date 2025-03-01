NYT: The US may end all military support for Ukraine — including intelligence and military training

Donald Trumpʼs administration may end all military support for Ukraine, including intelligence sharing and training of Ukrainian military personnel.

Thisis reported by The New York Times, citing a White House official.

The location of the international aid management center for Ukraine at the American military base in Germany may now be in question.

According to the newspaperʼs sources, all American aid to Ukraine — including the latest supplies of ammunition and equipment, which were allocated during the tenure of previous US President Joe Biden — may be canceled in the near future.

After Donald Trumpʼs inauguration in January 2025, the US has not announced any military aid to Ukraine. The last package was announced on December 30, 2024, that is, during Bidenʼs presidency. Trump himself says that Ukraine must "repay" for US military aid, which is why he and Zelensky met at the White House to sign an agreement on Ukrainian minerals. However, the leaders did not sign it, and the Ukrainian delegation left the White House early.

On February 28, the leaders of Ukraine and the United States met at the White House to sign a mineral agreement. But the meeting ended in a heated argument. Trump said that Zelensky was not ready for peace, after which the Ukrainian delegation had to leave the White House. World leaders supported Volodymyr Zelensky.

After that, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Zelensky should apologize to Trump for the incident. According to Rubio, Zelensky "turned the negotiations into a fiasco" and "became an antagonist".

