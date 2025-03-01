WP: Trump administration may halt all military supplies to Ukraine

The administration of the US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of stopping all current deliveries of military aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by The Washington Post, citing a senior White House official.

The official said that this option is being considered after "President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs remarks in the Oval Office and his intransigence in the peace process".

"Youʼre playing World War III right now. You either sign a deal or weʼre pulling out of the [aid to Ukraine] process. And if we pull out, youʼre going to feel it, and I donʼt think youʼre going to like it," Trump said at a meeting with Zelensky.

If the decision is made, it will affect billions of dollars in radar, vehicles, ammunition and missiles that are already waiting to be shipped. This military aid to Ukraine was agreed to by the previous Washington administration under Joe Biden.

The official also said that the confrontation between President Trump and Vice President JD Vance and Zelensky was not pre-planned. According to him, the United States allegedly made efforts to create a more positive tone during the meeting.

On February 28, a meeting between Trump, Vance, and Zelensky took place in Washington, which ended in a dispute between the three politicians. The American president said that Zelensky was not ready for peace, after which the Ukrainian delegation had to leave the White House. They planned to sign an agreement on minerals that day, but this was not done. World leaders supported Volodymyr Zelensky.

