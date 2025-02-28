Trump said that Zelensky is not ready for peace. The President of Ukraine left the White House before its term ends

The US President Donald Trump, after a conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the latter was not ready for peace if Washington was involved in this matter. Zelensky left the White House before its term ends.

Reuters reports this.

After the leadersʼ talks in the Oval Office, Trump released a statement on his Truth Social network. He called the meeting with Zelensky "very meaningful" and added that it took place "under fire and pressure".

"Itʼs amazing what comes out of emotions. I have determined that President Zelensky is not ready for peace if America is involved because he feels that our involvement gives him a big advantage in the negotiations. I donʼt want the advantage, I want the cheese. He has shown disrespect to the United States of America in their cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace," the American president wrote.

After that, Reuters reported that Volodymyr Zelensky was leaving the White House early, and a joint press conference between the leaders of the two states was also canceled. Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh wrote in X that the Ukrainian delegation did not communicate with the press.

Later, the American broadcaster Fox News reported that the signing of an agreement between the US and Ukraine on rare earth metals would not take place.

"The pens were on the tables. Everything was ready for the signing of the agreement, and there was to be a press conference after that," Sky News notes.

The Ukrainian president is scheduled to give an exclusive interview to Fox News tonight.

