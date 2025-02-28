Zelensky and Trumpʼs argument. Hereʼs how world leaders and the Ukrainian president himself react to their conversation

Volodymyr Zelensky met with the US President Donald Trump in Washington on February 28, the day they were supposed to sign a rare earth minerals deal. However, during a brief question-and-answer session, the Ukrainian and American leaders turned on their caps lock voice.



After that, the journalists left the meeting, and later it became known that the president of Ukraine had left the White House before its term ends, Trump said that the president of Ukraine was not ready for peace. The countries did not sign the agreement.

After that, the President of Ukraine wrote a post in X, where he thanked the American President, Congress, and the people.



Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also wrote in support.

French President Emmanuel Macron also reacted, as well as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu commented on the conversation between Trump and Zelensky.

The President of the European Commission supported Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You will never be alone, dear President,” Ursula von der Leyen wrote.

She stressed that the EU will continue to work for a just and sustainable peace.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaia Kallas supported the Ukrainians.

Several German officials immediately published posts in support of Ukraine.

"No one wants peace more than Ukrainians. That is why we are working on the path to a lasting and just peace. Ukraine can rely on Germany and Europe," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also wrote in support.

Future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also expressed support for Ukraine.

"Dear Volodymyr [Zelensky], we support Ukraine in good times and in difficult times. We must never confuse the aggressor and the victim in this terrible war," he wrote.

The Austrian Foreign Ministry also emphasized that Russia is the aggressor. Austria shares Ukraineʼs desire for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

The Czech Republic and Latvia are also on Ukraineʼs side.



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the US President Donald Trump "bravely stood for peace".

Viktor Orban regularly calls for an end to the war, lifting sanctions on Russia, and stopping aid to Ukraine.

European Council President Antonio Costa supported President Zelenskyy after his dispute with the American president and vice president.

The news is updating...