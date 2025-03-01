Trump administration wants apology from Zelensky for White House “fiasco”

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is convinced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should apologize for his dispute with Donald Trump in the White House.

He stated this in an interview with CNN.

According to Rubio, Zelensky "turned the negotiations into a fiasco" and "became an antagonist".

"When you start talking aggressively to a president who has been making deals his whole life, youʼre not going to be able to bring people to the negotiating table. And so it becomes clear that maybe Zelensky doesnʼt want a peace deal. He says he does, but maybe he doesnʼt," the US Secretary of State said.

During a meeting at the White House on February 28, Zelensky and Trump began to argue and escalated their conversation. It all started with the Ukrainian presidentʼs words about the need to provide Ukraine with security guarantees and actively include Kyiv in the negotiation process.

"You have no right to tell us what to do," Zelensky said.

Trump started talking about destroyed Ukrainian cities and the shortage of men in Ukraine. To which Zelensky responded that the American leader should come to Ukraine and check.

“You should be grateful. You don’t have any cards in your hand,” Trump said, once again recalling that the US had allegedly given Ukraine $350 million in aid. The Ukrainian president responded that he “didn’t come here to play cards”.

After that, the journalists left the meeting, and later it became known that the President of Ukraine had left the White House early, Trump said that the President of Ukraine was not ready for peace. The countries did not sign the agreement on Ukrainian minerals.

After meeting with Trump, world leaders supported President Zelensky. They assured of support and that Ukraine would not be left alone.

