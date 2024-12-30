HIMARS missiles and ammunition. Hereʼs what will be included in the new US aid package

The US will transfer a new package of weapons and equipment worth $1.25 billion to Ukraine.
This was reported by the US State Department.
The package is provided as part of the Pentagonʼs stockpile reduction program and includes:
- ammunition to counter unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS);
- ammunition for air defense;
- ammunition for HIMARS;
- 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition;
- TOW anti-tank guided missiles;
- Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
- ammunition for small arms;
- air-to-ground ammunition;
- grenades and training equipment;
- equipment and ammunition for blasting;
- spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training and vehicles.
On the afternoon of December 30, the United States announced the allocation of $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. This includes $1.25 billion for the Ukrainian military and $1.22 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).
- After Donald Trump won the presidential election, Joe Bidenʼs administration sent arms shipments to Ukraine almost every week in order to use up the remaining money from the nearly $61 billion aid package before the end of the current presidentʼs term.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.