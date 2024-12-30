HIMARS missiles and ammunition. Hereʼs what will be included in the new US aid package

The US will transfer a new package of weapons and equipment worth $1.25 billion to Ukraine.

This was reported by the US State Department.

The package is provided as part of the Pentagonʼs stockpile reduction program and includes:

ammunition to counter unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS);

ammunition for air defense;

ammunition for HIMARS;

155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition;

TOW anti-tank guided missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

ammunition for small arms;

air-to-ground ammunition;

grenades and training equipment;

equipment and ammunition for blasting;

spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training and vehicles.

On the afternoon of December 30, the United States announced the allocation of $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. This includes $1.25 billion for the Ukrainian military and $1.22 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

After Donald Trump won the presidential election, Joe Bidenʼs administration sent arms shipments to Ukraine almost every week in order to use up the remaining money from the nearly $61 billion aid package before the end of the current presidentʼs term.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.