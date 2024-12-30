News

HIMARS missiles and ammunition. Hereʼs what will be included in the new US aid package

Oleksandra Opanasenko
The US will transfer a new package of weapons and equipment worth $1.25 billion to Ukraine.

This was reported by the US State Department.

The package is provided as part of the Pentagonʼs stockpile reduction program and includes:

  • ammunition to counter unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS);
  • ammunition for air defense;
  • ammunition for HIMARS;
  • 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition;
  • TOW anti-tank guided missiles;
  • Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
  • ammunition for small arms;
  • air-to-ground ammunition;
  • grenades and training equipment;
  • equipment and ammunition for blasting;
  • spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training and vehicles.

On the afternoon of December 30, the United States announced the allocation of $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. This includes $1.25 billion for the Ukrainian military and $1.22 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

  • After Donald Trump won the presidential election, Joe Bidenʼs administration sent arms shipments to Ukraine almost every week in order to use up the remaining money from the nearly $61 billion aid package before the end of the current presidentʼs term.

