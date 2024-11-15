The US plans to send aid to Ukraine almost every week in order to have time to use $7.1 billion

The US plans to send arms shipments to Ukraine almost every week in order to have time to use the remaining $7.1 billion before the end of the current president Joe Bidenʼs term.

The deputy spokesperson of the Pentagon Sabrina Singh said this during the briefing.

"This is a commitment made by the president, and therefore the department continues to fulfill this commitment, sending packages to Ukraine almost every week," she emphasized.

Singh added that the Pentagon is actively replenishing its own stockpile of weapons in order not to reduce the defense capabilities of the United States.

When asked whether the United States will have time to deliver all the planned weapons by January 20, when Donald Trumpʼs inauguration is scheduled, the official said that it depends on the type of weapons.

"Some systems can be delivered to Ukraine very quickly, and youʼve seen it happen within days or weeks. Sometimes it takes longer for what is in stock to get to Ukraine, and it can be longer than weeks, or even months. You should also remember that we have USAID packages that we have announced. Some of them, you know, can last for years,” she replied.

In April, the US House of Representatives voted for almost $61 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This bill languished in Congress for a long time, although US military aid to Ukraine ran out at the end of 2023. See exactly what the money from this package went to in the Babel infographic.

Currently, the USA has the opportunity to provide Ukraine with weapons and equipment worth more than $9 billion. In particular, $7.1 billion is available under the PDA program, and another $2.2 billion is available under the USAI program, which provides for ordering weapons from manufacturers.

