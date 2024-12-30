US allocates $2.5 billion for security assistance to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden announced that Washington is allocating nearly $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

This was reported by the White House.

The new aid includes $1.25 billion for the Ukrainian military and $1.22 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). This is intended to help Ukraine with air defense, artillery, and other critical weapons systems.

The U.S. Department of Defense has allocated all of the USAI money Congress authorized in April. The Biden administration has fully utilized the $61 billion allocated for Ukraine.

The Pentagon continues to deliver hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, thousands of missiles, and hundreds of armored vehicles to Ukraine.

“Under my leadership, the United States will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in this war for the remainder of my term in office,” Joe Biden concluded.

In April, the US House of Representatives voted for military aid to Ukraine worth almost $61 billion. This bill has been in Congress for a long time, although US military aid to Ukraine is set to run out at the end of 2023. What exactly was the money from this package spent on — see the Babel infographic. This is the money that is still being spent today.

After Donald Trump won the presidential election, Joe Bidenʼs administration sent arms shipments to Ukraine almost every week in order to use up the remaining money before the end of his term.