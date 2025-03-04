Zelensky instructed to receive official information from the US about the suspension of military aid to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to receive official information from the United States about the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.

He said this in his evening address.

According to him, the Ukrainian Defense Minister, intelligence chiefs, and diplomats are tasked with contacting their counterparts in the United States and obtaining official information.

"People shouldnʼt guess. Ukraine and America deserve a respectful dialogue, a clear position from each other. Especially when it comes to protecting life," the president said.

He stressed that Ukraine had been receiving various signals for more than one week, and there had already been a precedent of humanitarian and energy aid being stopped. There was also a stoppage of military aid at the end of January, but then everything was quickly restored.

"We saw the risks, so our services — both military and special — managed to develop an algorithm of actions for the development of the situation," Zelensky said.

The President noted that normal partnership relations with the United States are important for Ukraine for a real end to the war, although, according to him, "itʼs not 2022, now our resilience is higher, we have the means of protection".

Stopping aid to Ukraine

Bloomberg, citing its own sources, wrote that the US President Donald Trump has ordered the suspension of all military aid to Kyiv, including that which is on the way. This is supposedly to put pressure on Volodymyr Zelenskyy after their dispute in the Oval Office.