Zelensky instructed to receive official information from the US about the suspension of military aid to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to receive official information from the United States about the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.
He said this in his evening address.
According to him, the Ukrainian Defense Minister, intelligence chiefs, and diplomats are tasked with contacting their counterparts in the United States and obtaining official information.
"People shouldnʼt guess. Ukraine and America deserve a respectful dialogue, a clear position from each other. Especially when it comes to protecting life," the president said.
He stressed that Ukraine had been receiving various signals for more than one week, and there had already been a precedent of humanitarian and energy aid being stopped. There was also a stoppage of military aid at the end of January, but then everything was quickly restored.
"We saw the risks, so our services — both military and special — managed to develop an algorithm of actions for the development of the situation," Zelensky said.
The President noted that normal partnership relations with the United States are important for Ukraine for a real end to the war, although, according to him, "itʼs not 2022, now our resilience is higher, we have the means of protection".
Stopping aid to Ukraine
Bloomberg, citing its own sources, wrote that the US President Donald Trump has ordered the suspension of all military aid to Kyiv, including that which is on the way. This is supposedly to put pressure on Volodymyr Zelenskyy after their dispute in the Oval Office.
A few hours later, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that the United States had stopped the delivery of military aid to Ukraine across the Polish border.
According to him, reports from the Polish-Ukrainian border and the Polish logistics hub in Rzeszów-Jasionka, which is used for supplies to Ukraine, indicate that the US decision to suspend military aid is being implemented.
- On February 28, the leaders of Ukraine and the United States met at the White House to sign a mineral agreement. But the meeting ended in a heated argument. Trump said that Zelensky was not ready for peace, after which the Ukrainian delegation had to leave the White House. World leaders supported Volodymyr Zelensky.
- After that, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Zelensky should apologize to Trump for the incident. According to Rubio, Zelensky "turned the negotiations into a fiasco" and "became an antagonist".
- Zelensky said on March 4 that the meeting with the US President Donald Trump “did not go as planned” and that this must be corrected. Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring a reliable peace closer. The first stages could be the release of prisoners, an immediate ceasefire in the sky. This includes a ban on missiles, long-range drones, bombing of energy and other civilian infrastructure, as well as an immediate ceasefire at sea if Russia does the same.
- The NYT wrote that the Trump administration may end all military support for Kyiv, including intelligence sharing and training of Ukrainian military personnel.
