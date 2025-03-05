Media: The suspension of military aid from the US is still ongoing

The suspension of military aid will continue until Trump decides that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky supports peace talks with Russia.

This is reported by WSJ, citing the US officials.

According to them, it is currently unclear whether Zelenskyʼs statement on Tuesday will be enough to convince Trump to restore US military aid to Ukraine.

The NYT also reports that Trump has left in force a ban on the supply of weapons or other major assistance to Ukraine.

Stopping aid to Ukraine

Bloomberg, citing its own sources, reported on March 4 that the US President Donald Trump has ordered the suspension of all military aid to Kyiv, including that currently on its way. This is supposedly to put pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky after their dispute in the Oval Office.

A few hours later, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that reports from the Polish-Ukrainian border and the Polish logistics hub in Rzeszów-Jasionka, which is used for supplies to Ukraine, indicate that the US decision to suspend military aid is being implemented.

In the evening of the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to receive official information from the United States about the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.

He emphasized that Ukraine has been receiving various signals for more than one week, and there has already been a precedent of stopping humanitarian and energy aid. There was also a stoppage of military aid at the end of January, but then everything was quickly restored.

After that, during an address to Congress, the US President Donald Trump said that he had not announced the suspension of military aid to Ukraine. According to him, he had received an “important letter” from Volodymyr Zelensky. He was referring to a letter to the Ukrainian president in which he stated that Ukraine was ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible.

At the same time, Zelensky noted that the meeting with US President Donald Trump "did not go as planned" — and this needs to be corrected. He noted what the first stages of peace could be. More about this here.

On February 28, the leaders of Ukraine and the United States met at the White House to sign a mineral agreement. But the meeting ended in a heated argument. Trump said that Zelensky was not ready for peace, after which the Ukrainian delegation had to leave the White House. World leaders supported Volodymyr Zelensky.

After that, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Zelensky should apologize to Trump for the incident. According to Rubio, Zelensky "turned the negotiations into a fiasco" and "became an antagonist".

According to CNN, as of March 4, the US was continuing to share intelligence with Ukraine. However, the Daily Mail reported that the US had banned the UK from sharing US intelligence with Ukraine. This is known as Rel UKR (Releasable to Ukraine).

