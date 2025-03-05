Trump did not announce a halt to military aid to Ukraine. He says he received a letter from Zelensky

The US President Donald Trump did not announce the suspension of military aid to Ukraine, speaking for the first time in Congress on March 5. According to him, he received an "important letter" from Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The letter says: ʼUkraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about a lasting peace. No one wants peace more than the Ukrainians,ʼ" Trump said.

The American president stressed that he appreciates Kyivʼs willingness to sign a mineral agreement. At the same time, he is "getting serious signals" from Russia that it is ready for peace. Donald Trump added that he is "working tirelessly" to end the war.

