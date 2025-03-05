Trump did not announce a halt to military aid to Ukraine. He says he received a letter from Zelensky

The US President Donald Trump did not announce the suspension of military aid to Ukraine, speaking for the first time in Congress on March 5. According to him, he received an "important letter" from Volodymyr Zelensky.
"The letter says: ʼUkraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about a lasting peace. No one wants peace more than the Ukrainians,ʼ" Trump said.
The American president stressed that he appreciates Kyivʼs willingness to sign a mineral agreement. At the same time, he is "getting serious signals" from Russia that it is ready for peace. Donald Trump added that he is "working tirelessly" to end the war.
- The NYT newspaper wrote that the Trump Administration may end all military support for Kyiv, including intelligence sharing and training of Ukrainian military personnel.
- As Bloomberg reported, citing sources, the US president has ordered the suspension of all military aid to Ukraine, including that already en route or at transit sites in Poland.
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that the United States has stopped the delivery of military aid to Kyiv across the Polish border.
- Volodymyr Zelensky said that the meeting with the US president "did not go as planned" and that this must be corrected. Kyiv is ready to sign an agreement on the use of minerals and sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible, the Ukrainian president added.
- Later, Zelensky instructed the Ukrainian Minister of Defense, intelligence chiefs, and diplomats to obtain official information from the United States about the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.
