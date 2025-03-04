Polish Prime Minister: American supplies to Ukraine across the Polish border have stopped

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that the United States has stopped the delivery of military aid to Ukraine across the Polish border.

This is reported by The Guardian.

"As you know, a decision was declared to suspend US aid to Ukraine and, possibly, to begin lifting sanctions on Russia. We have no reason to believe that these are just words," the Prime Minister said at a meeting of the Polish Cabinet of Ministers in Warsaw.

Reports from the Polish-Ukrainian border and the Polish logistics hub in Rzeszów-Jasionka, which is used for supplies to Ukraine, indicate that the US decision to suspend military aid is being implemented.

Donald Tusk added that Poland is ready to "intensify activities in Europe to increase our defense capabilities", as well as continue to build transatlantic relations and cooperation with its "closest ally, the United States".

A few hours before the Polish Prime Ministerʼs statement, Bloomberg, citing its own sources, wrote that the US President Donald Trump had ordered the suspension of all military aid to Kyiv, including that which was on its way. This was supposedly to put pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky after their argument in the Oval Office.

On February 28, the leaders of Ukraine and the United States met at the White House to sign a mineral agreement. But the meeting ended in a heated argument. Trump said that Zelensky was not ready for peace, after which the Ukrainian delegation had to leave the White House. World leaders supported Volodymyr Zelensky.

After that, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Zelensky should apologize to Trump for the incident. According to Rubio, Zelensky "turned the negotiations into a fiasco" and "became an antagonist".

The NYT later wrote that the Trump Administration may end all military support for Kyiv, including intelligence sharing and training of the Ukrainian military.

