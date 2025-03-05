French and British leaders ready to travel to Washington with Zelensky, while the US has banned the British from sharing intelligence

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are ready to travel with Zelensky to Washington next week.

This is reported by the British tabloid Daily Mail.

The publication notes that during the visit, the leaders want to present a plan for resolving the war in Ukraine to the US president.

In addition, another Daily Mail publication states that the US has banned the UK from transferring American intelligence data to Ukraine. This is known as Rel UKR (Releasable to Ukraine).

CNN, citing a source familiar with the situation, wrote that as of March 4, the US continued to share intelligence with Ukraine.

Macron previously said that France and the UK have the idea of a partial ceasefire in Ukraine. According to him, there is a concept of "a ceasefire in the air, at sea and regarding attacks on energy" for Ukraine.

After that, London announced that there was no joint ceasefire plan with France in Ukraine yet, but work was ongoing. A representative of British Prime Minister Starmer said that there were several proposals for a possible ceasefire in Ukraine.

Stopping aid to Ukraine

Bloomberg, citing its own sources, reported on March 4 that the US President Donald Trump has ordered the suspension of all military aid to Kyiv, including that currently on its way. This is supposedly to put pressure on Volodymyr Zelenskyy after their dispute in the Oval Office.

A few hours later, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that reports from the Polish-Ukrainian border and the Polish logistics hub in Rzeszów-Jasionka, which is used for supplies to Ukraine, indicate that the US decision to suspend military aid is being implemented.

In the evening of the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to receive official information from the United States about the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.

He emphasized that Ukraine has been receiving various signals for more than one week, and there has already been a precedent of stopping humanitarian and energy aid. There was also a stoppage of military aid at the end of January, but then everything was quickly restored.

After that, during an address to Congress, the US President Donald Trump said that he had not announced the suspension of military aid to Ukraine. According to him, he had received an “important letter” from Volodymyr Zelensky. He was referring to a letter to the Ukrainian president in which he stated that Ukraine was ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible.

At the same time, Zelensky noted that the meeting with the US President Donald Trump "did not go as planned" — and this needs to be corrected.