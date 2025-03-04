CNN: The US continues to share intelligence with Ukraine despite suspension of military aid

As of March 4, the US continued to share intelligence with Ukraine, despite the suspension of military assistance.

CNN reports this, citing a source familiar with the situation.

This came after US President Donald Trump ordered a halt to the delivery of US military aid to Kyiv, including that currently on its way. The aid will allegedly be on hold until Ukrainian representatives demonstrate a “good faith commitment to peace”.

Trump made this decision after a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House. On February 28, the leaders were supposed to sign an agreement on the use of Ukrainian minerals, but they never signed it — the Ukrainian delegation left the Oval Office early. For several days, American media reported that the Trump administration may stop all military support for Kyiv, including the exchange of intelligence and training of the Ukrainian military.

Trump himself, speaking to reporters on the evening of March 3, noted that he had “not yet discussed the decision” to cut off aid to Ukraine: “We’ll see what happens, a lot of things are happening right now as we speak. I could answer you, go back to my wonderful Oval Office and find that the answer is already outdated,” Trump said.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that information from the border and the US aid hub in Jasienki, Poland, confirms that the US has suspended aid to Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.