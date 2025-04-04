The US Secretary of State acknowledged that Russia is violating the partial ceasefire and warned the Russians against delaying the peace process

The US is waiting for clarity from Russia in the coming weeks on whether it is ready for peace. If Russia starts to drag out the process, the US will reassess its approach.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated this to reporters after a meeting of NATO ministers.

"It is possible to end this war on terms acceptable to both sides. We are now in the process of finding those terms. We will soon know — in weeks, not months — whether Russia is ready for peace," he stressed.

Rubio emphasized that the Ukrainians have already shown their willingness to cease fire, so now it is Russiaʼs turn.

"If there is a waiting and delaying tactic, we will not be interested in this and President Trump will not fall into the trap of endless negotiations. We will soon know whether Russia is serious about peace. If not, we will have to reassess our situation and what we will do about it," the official emphasized.

He also recalled that Congress has already begun working on a bill to strengthen sanctions, in case Moscow is not ready for peace.

In addition, Rubio acknowledged that Russia was violating the ceasefire.

"They are violating the ceasefire, this is not a good sign. If we have a real ceasefire, then nothing should explode. But Russia did not agree to this, they are violating these conditions," he emphasized.

The US is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, but a true ceasefire is still in sight. Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day truce. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it would implement agreements on the Black Sea only after Western sanctions are lifted.

