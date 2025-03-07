Trump threatens to impose massive sanctions and tariffs against Russia until there is peace with Ukraine

The US President Donald Trump may impose large-scale sanctions against Russia, including banking sanctions, and impose new tariffs until there is a ceasefire and a peace agreement with Ukraine.

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

He noted that he is seriously considering sanctions because "Russia is absolutely “pounding” Ukraine on the battlefield right now".

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!" Trump wrote.

This is not the first time Trump has threatened to impose sanctions on Russia in order to achieve peace. On February 7, his special representative Keith Kellogg said that the US president is ready to double the US sanctions against Russia to stop the war.

The day before, on March 6, the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent promised that the United States would impose sanctions on Russian energy if it contributed to a ceasefire in Ukraine. However, there were no new restrictions against Russia today, except that Trump extended sanctions against Russia for a year over the war in Ukraine.

Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that the US will not lift sanctions against Russia in the absence of a noticeable change in Moscowʼs behavior. But it is possible that some of them will be eased if the Russians begin to take the measures that the US seeks.

Reuters later reported that the White House was looking at options for a possible easing of sanctions against Russia. Sanctions agencies are preparing a proposal to lift sanctions on individual entities and individuals, including a number of Russian oligarchs.

