Reuters: The White House seeks options for possible easing of sanctions against Russia

The White House has instructed the US State Department and Treasury Department to prepare a list of sanctions against Russia that could be eased.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

The US officials may discuss this list with Russian representatives in the coming days as part of negotiations to improve diplomatic and economic relations.

According to Reuters sources, sanctions agencies are currently preparing a proposal to lift sanctions on individual legal entities and individuals, including a number of Russian oligarchs.

The White Houseʼs specific request for such a document in recent days underscores the willingness of the US President Donald Trump and his advisers to ease sanctions against Russia as part of a potential peace deal with Moscow. It is unclear what exactly Washington wants from Russia in exchange for sanctions relief.

Reuters did not specify which sanctions against Russia might be eased first. According to the sources, the White House asked for a possible plan to ease sanctions before Trump last week extended sanctions against Russia for a year over the war in Ukraine.

Bloomberg previously reported, citing sources, that the US would not lift sanctions against Russia unless Moscowʼs behavior changed significantly. But it is possible that some of them would be eased if the Russians began to take the steps the US seeks.

