Sky News: Ukraineʼs Defense Ministry denies Kyivʼs ʼ90% agreementʼ with US peace plan

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense denied that Kyiv had "90% agreed" with the US peace plan.

Sky News writes about this.

The day before, the New York Post, citing a senior official from the administration of the US President Donald Trump, wrote that Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told American officials that Kyiv "90%" supports the US peace plan, which was presented this week by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a comment to Sky News, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense stated that they do not make political decisions and cannot evaluate them in percentages.

"We have several principled positions: we supported the US proposal for a complete ceasefire back on March 11, and Russia did not support the US proposal for a ceasefire and continues daily strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure," the Ministry of Defense noted.

So under these conditions, it is unclear how anyone can discuss or measure in "percentages" the progress of any dialogue, the department emphasized. The key question is how to ensure that the ceasefire proposal can work and be reliably monitored. Ukraine continues its "constructive dialogue" with American partners.

Ceasefire negotiations

Washington is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, but a true ceasefire is still in sight. Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day truce. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it would implement the Black Sea agreements only after Western sanctions are lifted.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged that Russia is violating the partial ceasefire and warned the Russians against dragging out the peace process. The US President Donald Trump had previously promised to impose tough sanctions against Russia in such a case, but has not yet done so.

On April 17, a Ukrainian delegation met with the Americans in Paris. According to Bloomberg, the American side presented the allies with a proposal for a settlement in Ukraine, which includes conditions for the cessation of hostilities and the easing of sanctions against the Russian Federation. This proposal will effectively freeze the war, and the Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russia will remain under Moscowʼs control, the publicationʼs sources say.

The publication also wrote that the US is ready to recognize Crimea as Russian as part of a future peace agreement. At the same time, Zelensky constantly notes that Ukraine will not recognize any of its occupied territories as Russian — these are red lines. The president said on April 17 that Ukraine is discussing a ceasefire with the US, but without the issue of territories.

Rubio said after meeting with allies in Paris that the United States could end its mediation efforts in Ukraine in a matter of days if it does not see clear signs of a peace deal. Trump confirmed his words the same day.

Already on April 19, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an “Easter truce” from 18:00 on April 19 to 00:00 on April 21. According to him, during this time the Russian army will cease all hostilities. However, this is not the first alleged truce that Russia has declared, and it never adheres to it. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Putin’s words “another attempt to play with people’s lives”.

