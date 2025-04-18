Trump confirmed that the US will “walk away” from talks between Russia and Ukraine “if one of the parties creates obstacles”

The US will "walk away" from the negotiations if any of the parties to the war in Ukraine complicates the process of ending the war.

The US President Donald Trump said this during a speech in the Oval Office, NBC News reports.

"Weʼre talking about people dying here. Ideally, weʼre going to stop it (the war). If for some reason one of the two sides creates serious obstacles, weʼll just say, ʼYouʼre stupid, youʼre terrible people,ʼ and give up everything. But hopefully it wonʼt come to that," he said.

However, Trump refused to say whether the US would completely withdraw from the talks, stressing: "I donʼt want to say it, but we want it to end."

He also declined to say whether the US would continue to support Ukraine if the administration walked away from the negotiating table.

Trump said he needed to see “enthusiasm” from Ukraine and Russia to show they wanted to end the conflict. He also dismissed suggestions that Russia was manipulating him: “Nobody’s playing me. I’m just trying to help.”

This statement came shortly after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States may end its mediation in establishing peace in Ukraine if it does not see clear signs of the possibility of reaching a peace agreement.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.