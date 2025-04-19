Bloomberg: The US ready to recognize Crimea as Russian as part of peace deal

The US is ready to recognize Crimea as Russian as part of a future peace agreement.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources.

This "potential concession" is the latest signal that Trump is seeking to approve a ceasefire agreement. The publication notes that there is currently no final decision on this issue.

The White House and State Department did not respond to requests for comment. A US official familiar with the talks declined to comment on the details of the talks when asked about the possibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

Bloomberg also wrote on April 18 that the American side presented its allies with a proposal for a settlement in Ukraine, which includes conditions for a cessation of hostilities and easing of sanctions against Russia.

This proposal would effectively freeze the war, and the Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russia would remain under Moscowʼs control, the interlocutors said. Ukraineʼs aspirations to join NATO would also not be discussed. At the same time, according to Bloomberg, European allies do not recognize the occupied territories as Russian.

