“Another attempt to play with people’s lives.” Zelensky on Putin’s “Easter ceasfire”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russian leader Vladimir Putinʼs words about declaring an "Easter ceasefire" "another attempt to play with peopleʼs lives".

"As for Putinʼs next attempt to play with peopleʼs lives, an air alert is now spreading across the territory of Ukraine. At 5:15 p.m., Russian strike drones were detected in our sky. Ukrainian air defense and aviation have already begun working to protect. ʼShahedsʼ in our sky are Putinʼs true attitude to Easter and to peopleʼs lives," the president said.

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian troops continue their activity in the Kursk region of Russia and maintain their positions. And in the Belgorod region, the Defense Forces have advanced and increased the territory under their control.

On the evening of April 19, Putin announced a so-called ceasefire from 6:00 p.m. on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. on April 21. According to him, during this time the Russian army will cease all hostilities. However, this is not the first so-called ceasefire that Russia has declared, and it never adheres to it.

Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not to attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day truce. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it will implement agreements on the Black Sea only after Western sanctions are lifted.

On the eve of the US, which is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, announced that it would "walk away" from this process if a peace agreement is not concluded in the near future.

