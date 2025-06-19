Zelensky appointed Hennadii Shapovalov as commander of the Ground Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov as Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in Decree No. 412.

Hennadii Shapovalov graduated from the Institute of Tank Troops at Kharkiv State Polytechnic University, and later from the Command and Staff Institute of Force Application at the National Defense University of Ukraine. He also studied at the National University "Ostroh Academy" with a degree in "International Relations, Public Communications and Regional Studies", and graduated from the US Army War College.

Facebook / Оперативне командування "Південь"

He went through a career path from a tank platoon commander to the commander of the Yakov Handziuk Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, and in March 2022 he received the rank of brigadier general. In April 2024, Shapovalov was appointed commander of the troops of the Operational Command "South".

Volodymyr Zelensky reported on January 19 that Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov will work with our partners in Wiesbaden (where the headquarters of the NATO mission in Ukraine is located), and his task is to coordinate security assistance to Ukraine.

Shapovalov stated on February 4 that he had the honor of being the commander of the troops of the Operational Command "South", and left this position.

In an evening video address, the president commented on Shapovalovʼs appointment with the words: "changes are needed, and they are a must." He recalled that the brigadier general had been performing tasks in Wiesbaden, Germany — coordinating assistance to Ukraine with NATO partners. And therefore, "all the positive experience of coordination and all the real combat experience of our soldiers must now be implemented in the Ground Forces".