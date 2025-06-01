Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Drapatyi submitted his resignation

The Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi informed that he has submitted his resignation. The reason was the Russian strike on the location of one of the military training units.

He reported this on his Telegram channel.

"This is a conscious step, dictated by my personal sense of responsibility for the tragedy at the 239th training ground, which resulted in the deaths of our soldiers," Drapatyi commented on his decision.

He added that he initiated an investigation into all the circumstances of the incident: the actions of the commanders, the condition of the shelters, the effectiveness of the warning systems. All victims are being provided with assistance, the major general says.

"As a commander, I was unable to fully ensure the execution of my orders. I did not pressure, did not convince, did not change the attitude towards the person in the ranks. This is my responsibility," says Mykhailo Drapatyi.

On Sunday, June 1, the occupiers fired a rocket at the location of one of the training units of the Ukrainian Armyʼs Ground Forces. According to data as of 12:50, 12 servicemen were killed and over 60 were wounded.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.