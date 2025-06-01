Russia hits Ukrainian military training unit with missile — soldiers killed and wounded

On June 1, the Russian army launched a missile strike on the location of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. There are dead and wounded servicemen.

UPD: As of 12:50, 12 dead and over 60 wounded are known.

This was reported by the press service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They emphasized that they did not conduct any formations or mass gatherings of personnel. When the air raid alert was announced, most of the military were in shelters.

To clarify the circumstances, the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has created a commission and appointed an internal investigation. The command and personnel of the operational command "East" will also assist the work of law enforcement agencies.

The Ground Forces assure that if it is established that the actions or inaction of officials led to the death and injury of servicemen, they will be held accountable.

Earlier, on May 20, the Russians fired a missile at a military unit in the Sumy region, killing six servicemen and wounding more than ten.

On March 1, information about an attack on a training ground with Ukrainian Ground Forces soldiers spread online. The head of the Operational-Strategic Group "Khortytsia" Mykhailo Drapatyi confirmed this on March 3 and declared an inspection. According to the Ground Forces, the strike resulted in deaths and injuries. Journalist Yuriy Butusov previously reported on the Russian missile strike. He claimed that more than 30 people were killed and another 130 were injured as a result of the shelling.

