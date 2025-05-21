Missile strike on military unit in Sumy region: 6 soldiers killed, 10 more wounded

On May 20, Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the Sumy region — six servicemen were killed and more than ten were injured during training at a military unitʼs shooting range.

This was reported by the National Guard of Ukraine.

An official investigation is underway into the tragedy. The commander of the military unit has been suspended. The National Guard assures that all necessary information has been passed on to law enforcement agencies.

The day before, on May 20, the Sumy Regional Military Administration wrote that the Russians had launched a missile strike on the Shostka community, resulting in damage to the infrastructure of one of the enterprises, seven residential buildings, and a kindergarten.

On the same day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that an Iskander missile had allegedly struck a Ukrainian military training camp near Shostka.

On March 1, information about an attack on a training ground with Ukrainian Ground Forces soldiers spread online. The head of the Operational-Strategic Group of Forces "Khortytsia" Mykhailo Drapaty confirmed this on March 3 and announced an inspection. According to the Ground Forces, the strike resulted in deaths and injuries. Journalist Yuriy Butusov previously reported on the Russian missile strike. He claimed that more than 30 people were killed and another 130 were injured as a result of the shelling.

