Russian attack on Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two officials suspended pending inspection

Due to the Russian attack on a training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region on March 1, the head of the unit training center and the commander of the military unit were removed while the incident was being investigated.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to him, the Russians struck with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile. The commander-in-chief confirmed the information about the dead and wounded, but did not provide their number.

To establish all the circumstances and causes of the incident, a comprehensive commission headed by the head of the Main Directorate of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is working on site.

Syrskyi instructed all commanders to check compliance with the requirements for timely notification of missile threats, a ban on the deployment of military personnel, and holding meetings and gatherings in open areas.

The Commander-in-Chief also ordered to clarify the status of the implementation of previously set tasks to conduct training sessions outside the training points, if possible in deep, engineering-protected structures. Syrskyi ordered to find out what work had been carried out to equip them.

What preceded

On March 1, information about an attack on a training ground with Ukrainian Ground Forces soldiers spread online. The head of the "Khortytsia" OSG Mykhailo Drapatyi confirmed this on March 3 and announced an inspection.

According to the Ground Forces, there are casualties and injuries as a result of the strike. An investigation is underway, and law enforcement agencies are being provided with all necessary information to ensure a transparent investigation.

Later, law enforcement officers of the State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings on the fact of negligent attitude towards military service, committed under martial law or in a combat situation.

Journalist Yuriy Butusov previously reported on the Russian missile strike. He claimed that more than 30 people were killed and another 130 were injured as a result of the shelling. The 168th reserve battalion was supposedly stationed at the training ground, where almost all the soldiers were those who returned after leaving the military unit without permission (AWOL).

Blogger and volunteer Serhii Sternenko wrote that the attack on the training ground was corrected by a Russian reconnaissance drone.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of the “Iskander-M” missile system at the alleged locations of the deployment of soldiers of the 157th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.