Search and rescue operation completed in Kyiv in 9-story building, entrance of which was destroyed by Russians

A search and rescue operation has been completed in the Solomyansky district (Kyiv), where the Russians targeted a 9-story building.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

At this location, the bodies of 23 victims were pulled from the rubble. In total, 28 people died in the capital as a result of Russian shelling on June 17, and more than 140 were injured.

The State Emergency Service rescued two people from the rubble, and about 50 more were rescued from their apartments and entrances.

Applications from victims are still being accepted — almost 500 reports of property damage have already been received. The dismantling of structures is also underway.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Мовенко Сергій / Telegram

Russia launched a massive attack on the capital and other regions of Ukraine with drones and missiles on the night and morning of June 17. In total, the air defense system shot down 428 Russian targets. The Russians also attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions. Two women were killed in Odesa.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.