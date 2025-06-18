News

Search and rescue operation completed in Kyiv in 9-story building, entrance of which was destroyed by Russians

Olha Bereziuk
A search and rescue operation has been completed in the Solomyansky district (Kyiv), where the Russians targeted a 9-story building.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

At this location, the bodies of 23 victims were pulled from the rubble. In total, 28 people died in the capital as a result of Russian shelling on June 17, and more than 140 were injured.

The State Emergency Service rescued two people from the rubble, and about 50 more were rescued from their apartments and entrances.

Applications from victims are still being accepted — almost 500 reports of property damage have already been received. The dismantling of structures is also underway.

