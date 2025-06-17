Russian strike on Odesa destroys buildings in historic center. Womanʼs body found under rubble

On the night of June 17, Russian occupiers massively attacked Odesa with drone strikes. So far, one person has been killed and 17 injured.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

The body of a 60-year-old woman was found under the rubble of a destroyed house. Another woman is being searched for there. Among the injured are a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was taken to the hospital, the rest were provided with assistance on the spot, they will continue their treatment as outpatients.

Russian military personnel destroyed residential buildings in the historic center of Odesa, a kindergarten, and an inclusive center where they worked with children with special needs. Emergency services are working on the scene.

Experts will assess the extent of the destruction of the historic center. An operational headquarters has been opened for people who need to be relocated. You can also contact the district administration to arrange compensation for housing rent.

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles on the night and morning of June 17. 14 people were killed in Kyiv.

