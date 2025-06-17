Russian troops attacked Odesa this morning. There are casualties.

On the morning of June 17, Russian forces attacked Odesa with drone strikes. Thirteen people were taken to the hospital.

This was announced by the head of the Odesa Region Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

There is destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure in the city, including residential buildings, kindergartens and garages. The Russians hit an inclusive center where they worked with children with special educational needs, said Odesa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov.

There may be people under the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing.

On the night of June 17, the Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine. In Kyiv, residential high-rise buildings came under attack — 14 people are now known to have died and 44 injured.

