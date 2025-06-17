Russians attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones — there are casualties and injuries (updated)

The most affected are in the Solomyanskyi district. The entrance to a high-rise building has been destroyed there, and rescuers are working on the scene, clearing the rubble.

Since the evening of June 16, Russian forces have been attacking Kyiv with missiles and drones. Previously, 14 people were killed and 44 others were injured.

Klitchko reported that a 62-year-old US citizen died in the attack. Doctors declared him clinically dead — biologically dead. He lived across the street from the house in Solomyanskyi district, where doctors were providing assistance to those affected by the attack.

The Russian attack damaged residential buildings in the Svyatoshynskyi and Solomyanskyi districts. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire broke out on the upper floors of a residential building, added Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

In addition, the Russians damaged the dormitory of the Kyiv Aviation Institute — debris landed there, and there are injured people. Students and employees of the damaged building are already being relocated, said Acting Rector Ksenia Semenova.

The consequences of the Russian attack on the Solomyansky district of Kyiv. Мовенко Сергій / Telegram Мовенко Сергій / Telegram The consequences of the Russian attack on the Solomyansky district of Kyiv. Мовенко Сергій / Telegram

Non-residential buildings are also burning in the Darnytskyi and Svyatoshynskyi districts, and an industrial area in Dniprovskyi has been damaged. A kindergarten in Darnytskyi district has also been damaged.

In the private sector of Holosiivskyi district and in Darnytskyi district — in the Chervony Khutor district — the lights were turned off due to the activation of automatic devices. The power supply teams are already working.

In total, 27 locations in different districts of Kyiv were under attack, the Ministry of Internal Affairs specified. These were residential buildings, educational institutions, and critical infrastructure facilities.

