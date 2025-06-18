The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill on multiple citizenship. Hereʼs what will change

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 11469 on multiple citizenship in the second reading. 243 deputies voted in favor.

This was reported by MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The bill proposes to regulate the issue of multiple citizenship at the legislative level. Now Ukrainians will be able to officially hold the citizenship of another country without losing their Ukrainian one, if this other country is included in a special list that will be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The bill prohibits multiple citizenship with an aggressor state. A Russian passport is grounds for losing a Ukrainian one, except in cases of coercion or automatic extradition.

Hereʼs what will change for foreigners:

people of Ukrainian origin will be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship more quickly — through a simplified procedure;

a new procedure for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship is being introduced for those who do not have Ukrainian roots;

foreigners will be able to become citizens of Ukraine without renouncing their current citizenship (exception: if it is the citizenship of an aggressor country);

obtaining citizenship is simplified for those foreigners who are doing military service in Ukraine;

Ukraine will grant citizenship to people facing political persecution at home.

A clear rule will be introduced for both categories: if a person has a different passport, but is a citizen of Ukraine, then within Ukraine they will be recognized only as a Ukrainian citizen.

To obtain Ukrainian citizenship, you will also need to pass exams on knowledge of the Constitution of Ukraine, the history of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian language.

At the same time, multiple citizenship will not be available to civil servants and judges.

