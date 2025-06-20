In Ukraine, a grouping of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was created, which unites all parts of the UAS and the “Drone Line”

In Ukraine, a grouping of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been created, which unites all military units of the UAS and the "Drone Line". The commander of the grouping is Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, whom Volodymyr Zelensky appointed commander of the UAS on June 3.

This was reported by the press service of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The units will operate within a single vertical of command — with a defined structure, clear interaction, and a common vision of the tactics of using UAVs. This will help to harmonize approaches, establish joint work, and more effectively use unmanned systems in combat. Most units of the newly created group are already effectively performing combat missions.

The UAV Forces emphasized that this is one of the important steps in implementing the 100-day plan for the development of the UAV Forces. This decision creates the basis for the widespread and thoughtful use of drones in modern warfare.

The President of Ukraine signed a decree on the UAV Forces on February 6, 2024. The Head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs Mykhailo Fedorov called this decision extremely important and historic, as it will become “a powerful impetus for technological and innovative development”. The Unmanned Systems Forces were officially launched in June 2024.

“Drone Line” is a project launched by the President of Ukraine to implement on a large scale the most effective drones used by the military. One of the main objectives of the project is to create a zone 10–15 kilometers deep in which the enemy will not be able to move without losses. The launch of the project was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov on February 9 of this year.

