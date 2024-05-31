Ukraine and Norway concluded a security agreement. Its text

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre signed a security agreement.

This year, Norway will allocate at least NOK 13.5 billion (about €1.2 billion) in military aid to Ukraine. In total, Norway has invested almost €6.4 billion in the long-term Nansen Program to support Ukraine for 2023-2027. Norway will support Ukraine throughout the duration of the agreement — 10 years.

Together with its allies, Norway will help Ukraine to develop its capabilities in the field of modern combat aircraft, and also records a clear readiness to transfer F-16 fighters. In addition, Norway will contribute to the development of maritime capabilities in the Black and Azov seas, will continue to provide NASAMS systems, as well as equipment for them and train specialists.

Ukraine and Norway will also work on deepening defense-industrial cooperation.

Also in the agreement, Norway assured support for the Ukrainian peace formula, sanctions, compensation for damages, bringing Russia to justice, as well as assistance in economic recovery and humanitarian demining. Norwegian hospitals will continue to provide assistance to Ukrainians.

Norway will also work on Ukraineʼs future membership in NATO.

Comprehensive and long-term support of Ukraine

Norway will continue to provide extensive military and civilian support and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Norway also allocates NOK 75 billion (approximately €6.4 billion) for 2023-2027 under the Nansen Support Program. In 2024, Norwayʼs military support will amount to at least €1.2 billion.

Norwayʼs support is based on Ukraineʼs needs, and allocations must be determined annually and may be adjusted throughout the year.

Military aid

Norway supports Ukraine as an independent, democratic and sovereign state within its internationally recognized borders. The countryʼs military assistance focuses on maritime security, integrated air and missile defense, and combat aviation. Also, Norway will continue extensive training of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Together with Great Britain, Norway leads a coalition of maritime security capabilities and will make a significant contribution to the development of Ukraineʼs maritime capabilities. In addition, Norway will continue to provide Ukraine with complex air and missile defense systems, including the NASAMS system.

Also, Norway will transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, and will also help prepare and train Ukrainian specialists to work with modern aircraft.

The countries will work on deepening defense-industrial cooperation, and will also cooperate in the fields of cyber security and countering disinformation, intelligence and security, and maritime security.

Political cooperation

Ukraine and Norway will work together for a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace that has broad international support. Norway will promote the Ukrainian peace formula at the global level, participate in and support its implementation.

According to the agreement, Ukraine undertakes to implement the reforms defined by the EU, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank (WB) and NATO. The participants of the agreement confirm that Ukraine is an integral part of Euro-Atlantic and global security. Norway will support Ukraine in carrying out reforms.

Countries will also ensure responsibility for international crimes committed in and against Ukraine, including the crime of aggression. Both countries will continue to work within the coalition to find options for establishing a tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine. Both Norway and Ukraine confirm that Russian sovereign assets should remain frozen until the Russian Federation compensates for the damages it has caused to Ukraine.

Norway will continue to cooperate closely with the EU in maintaining pressure on Russia through tough international sanctions. Ukraine and Norway will provide each other with up-to-date information on the grounds for sanctions.

Cooperation in case of future armed attack

In the event of a future armed attack by Russia on Ukraine, at the request of any party to the agreement, its participants will hold consultations within 24 hours in a bilateral format. Norway will provide quick and sustainable assistance in the field of security, economic assistance.

The agreement remains valid for ten years.