Finland will allocate €188 million in military aid to Ukraine. The countries signed a security agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Finland Alexander Stubb signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support for 10 years. Finland also informed about the transfer of a €188 million military aid package.

This was reported by Volodymyr Zelensky.

This agreement shows Finlandʼs readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. In addition, Finland will provide long-term military and financial assistance, as well as deepen cooperation with Ukraine in the political, financial, humanitarian and reform spheres.

Finland will also help Ukraine rebuild the energy sector, assess environmental damage, strengthen the protection of the border and critical infrastructure, and also treat the Ukrainian military.

The President of Finland noted that the country supports the Ukrainian peace formula and will be with Ukraine "as long as necessary." According to Zelensky, this is a "strong document" that proves Finlandʼs readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

In addition, Finland is preparing a four-year plan to support Ukraine. The budget for development and reconstruction is €290 million. The total amount of support provided by Finland since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation approached €2 billion. Taking into account the contribution of Finland in the amount of €30 million to the Czech initiative for the procurement of shells for the Armed Forces, Helsinkiʼs support in 2024 already exceeds €400 million.