Ukraine and Denmark signed a security agreement. The main points

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and Denmark.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Ihor Zhovkva.

Denmark became the first non-G7 country to sign a security agreement with Ukraine.

This year, Denmarkʼs military support will be at least €1.8 billion. Also, the Danish Fund for the Support of Ukraine allocated €8.5 billion for the current support of Ukraine in 2023-2028.

The agreement refers to support for Ukraineʼs membership in the EU and NATO, reforms, cooperation in the field of defense industry, in the field of intelligence, cyber security, restoration of Ukraine, further sanctions and holding Russia accountable.

Denmark will also help with the acquisition of F-16 fighters, pilot training, and maintenance. The countries confirmed their support for the development of Ukraineʼs naval fleet and demining efforts. Denmark will provide high-tech military assistance, including drones, communications equipment, radars, etc.

The agreement was signed for ten years.